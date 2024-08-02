Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,794 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Ally Financial worth $9,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Ally Financial by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 571.7% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLY stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,576,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,403. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.75. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.78.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

