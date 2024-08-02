Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,302 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of CMS Energy worth $10,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tobam grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2,432.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMS traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,761,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,835. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $66.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.57.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

