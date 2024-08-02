Comerica Bank Sells 17,339 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,339 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of WEX worth $8,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEX during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of WEX by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on WEX from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.42.

In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other WEX news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,564 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $289,402.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,623.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,644 shares of company stock valued at $489,203 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX stock traded down $7.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.62. The company had a trading volume of 180,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,471. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.95 and a 52 week high of $244.04.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

