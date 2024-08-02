Comerica Bank Sells 1,847 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $17,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,437,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,648,000 after purchasing an additional 678,722 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,236,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,428 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,815,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,133,000 after purchasing an additional 310,012 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,145,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,409,000 after purchasing an additional 617,030 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,011,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,981 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:CTVA traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.37, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 81.01%.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

