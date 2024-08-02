Comerica Bank Sells 2,959 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $10,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE CAH traded up $1.88 on Thursday, hitting $102.71. 782,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,008. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.11 and a 52-week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 89.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Argus reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

