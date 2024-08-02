Comerica Bank Sells 36,284 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,284 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kroger were worth $8,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KR. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 255.6% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Kroger by 334.3% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 101.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $109,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,975.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kroger Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075,797. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $58.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.17. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kroger’s payout ratio is 39.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

