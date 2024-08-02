Comerica Bank Sells 918 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $26,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,390,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 4.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,949,000 after acquiring an additional 21,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,742,160,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,362,000 after acquiring an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 275,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,096,000 after acquiring an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock traded down $73.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3,641.12. The stock had a trading volume of 261,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,218. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,883.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,690.77. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,733.04 and a 1-year high of $4,144.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Booking from $4,400.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,092.56.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

