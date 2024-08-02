Comerica Bank Sells 920 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $16,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 88,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 338,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 117,524 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $95,049,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,760,000 after purchasing an additional 382,976 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,671,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,467,648. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.94.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

