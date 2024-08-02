Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 83.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 74,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 38.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 134.8% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 848,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,152,000 after acquiring an additional 487,108 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.4 %

CAG traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.66. 894,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,645,622. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.30. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $32.84.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.78%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.