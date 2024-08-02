Conflux Price Up 6.3% This Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 1st. Conflux has a total market cap of $661.45 million and $42.03 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Conflux has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,878.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.32 or 0.00644610 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009131 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.56 or 0.00109038 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00033862 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.36 or 0.00245490 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00043388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00075963 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,027,331,681 coins and its circulating supply is 4,239,828,910 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,027,180,967.49 with 4,239,680,953.18 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.16277325 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 168 active market(s) with $45,971,033.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

