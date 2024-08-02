CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CONMED from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CONMED from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Shares of CONMED stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.80. 148,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,841. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.17. CONMED has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $117.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CONMED will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $287,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $287,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $4,524.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.98 per share, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the second quarter worth about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in CONMED in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in CONMED in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in CONMED by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

