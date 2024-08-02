ConocoPhillips to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for ConocoPhillips in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.58. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $8.73 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.27 EPS.

COP has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.24.

NYSE COP opened at $108.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $105.77 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

