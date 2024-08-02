Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Stock Price Up 5.7% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $105.99 and last traded at $105.90. 113,073 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,857,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.21.

The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.04.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ED. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 3,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 16,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $977,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 5.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.34.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

