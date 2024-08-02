Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Expected to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Consolidated Water in a research note issued on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Water’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

NASDAQ CWCO opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. Consolidated Water has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $38.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.65 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 17.24%.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $67,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,524,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Water

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

See Also

