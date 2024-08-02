Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $308.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on STZ. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.28.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $245.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $227.50 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,831 shares of company stock valued at $7,261,502 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $407,000. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.7% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 89,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,112,000 after acquiring an additional 21,085 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 326,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.1% during the second quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 114,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 34.9% during the second quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

