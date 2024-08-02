Contrasting GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS) & MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) and GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and GCT Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MACOM Technology Solutions $648.41 million 10.81 $91.58 million $0.88 110.49 GCT Semiconductor N/A N/A -$2.00 million N/A N/A

MACOM Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than GCT Semiconductor.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MACOM Technology Solutions 0 1 9 0 2.90 GCT Semiconductor 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MACOM Technology Solutions and GCT Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $114.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.41%. Given MACOM Technology Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MACOM Technology Solutions is more favorable than GCT Semiconductor.

Profitability

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and GCT Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MACOM Technology Solutions 10.01% 12.67% 7.64% GCT Semiconductor N/A N/A -27.58%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.1% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of GCT Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of GCT Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCT Semiconductor has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats GCT Semiconductor on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems. Its semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as wireless base stations, high-capacity optical networks, radar, and medical systems and test and measurement applications. The company serves various markets comprising telecommunication that includes carrier infrastructure, which comprise long-haul/metro, 5G, and fiber-to-the-X/passive optical network; industrial and defense, including military and commercial radar, RF jammers, electronic countermeasures, and communication data links, as well as multi-market applications, such as industrial, medical, test and measurement, and scientific applications; and data centers. It sells its products through direct sales force, applications engineering staff, independent sales representatives, resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About GCT Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc., operates as a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits for the wireless semiconductor industry. The company provides RF and modem chipsets based on 4G LTE technology, including 4G LTE, 4.5G LTE Advanced, and 4.75G LTE Advanced-Pro. It also develops and sells cellular IoT chipsets for low-speed mobile networks such as eMTC/NB-IOT/Sigfox, and other network protocols; and 5G solutions. Its products and solutions are used in smartphones, tablets, hotspots, CPEs, USB dongles, routers, and M2M applications. The company sells its products directly or indirectly through distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers primarily in Taiwan, China, Korea and Japan, Europe, North America and South America. The company was formerly known as Global Communication Technology, Inc. GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.