Contrasting PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) & Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) and PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gentex and PHINIA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gentex $2.30 billion 3.06 $428.40 million $1.89 16.12 PHINIA $3.50 billion 0.57 $102.00 million N/A N/A

Gentex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PHINIA.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Gentex pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. PHINIA pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Gentex pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Gentex and PHINIA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentex 0 3 3 0 2.50 PHINIA 0 0 2 0 3.00

Gentex currently has a consensus price target of $37.33, indicating a potential upside of 22.57%. PHINIA has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.80%. Given Gentex’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Gentex is more favorable than PHINIA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.8% of Gentex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of PHINIA shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Gentex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of PHINIA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gentex and PHINIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentex 17.87% 17.78% 15.66% PHINIA 2.48% 8.04% 3.69%

Summary

Gentex beats PHINIA on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. It also provides variable dimmable windows to aircraft manufacturers and airline operators. In addition, the company offers photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide alarms and detectors, audible and visual signaling alarms, and bells and speakers used in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential buildings, as well as researches and develops nanofiber chemical sensing products. It sells its fire protection products directly, as well as through sales managers and manufacturer representative organizations to fire protection and security product distributors, electrical wholesale houses, and original equipment manufacturers of fire protection systems. Gentex Corporation was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc. engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules. The segment also offers complete systems comprising associated software and calibration services, that reduce emissions and improve fuel economy for traditional and hybrid applications. The Aftermarket segment is involved in the sale of starters, alternators, and other new and remanufactured products, as well as maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics solutions. It servs original equipment manufacturers of passenger cars, trucks, vans, sport-utility vehicles, medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses, as well as other off-highway construction, marine, and agricultural and industrial applications. PHINIA Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

