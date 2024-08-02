Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.51

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 738912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on VLRS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.87.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $652.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.47.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2,264.7% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 959,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after buying an additional 918,776 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,679,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,971,000 after purchasing an additional 570,449 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,390,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,624 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 70,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 30,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,152,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after buying an additional 116,299 shares during the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

