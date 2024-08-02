ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group raised ConvaTec Group to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $295.00.

ConvaTec Group Trading Down 2.5 %

ConvaTec Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of CNVVY stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0584 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

