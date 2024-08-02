Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Acquires New Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 48.9% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 100,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,195,000 after buying an additional 32,845 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,873,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,352,000 after acquiring an additional 22,561 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $11,902,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 15.9% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 67,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,515,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,567,541. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $331.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $135.85 and a one year high of $193.90.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.71.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

