Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Acquires Shares of 24,866 FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSK. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 831,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after buying an additional 90,233 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 30.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,977 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,916,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 268,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 138,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 540,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 48,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 0.8 %

FSK traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.09. The company had a trading volume of 437,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,675. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.46 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSK has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FS KKR Capital

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams acquired 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $67,958.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.