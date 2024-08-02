Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Acquires Shares of 2,775 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 219,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,707,000 after acquiring an additional 46,237 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 16,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.63. 47,220,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,825,641. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.57. The company has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $100.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2911 dividend. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

