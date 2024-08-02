Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Buys New Shares in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SDVY. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 71,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.33. 857,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,144. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $37.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average of $33.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.1503 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

