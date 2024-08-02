Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Buys Shares of 14,435 Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Price Performance

KIM stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,433,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,857,370. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average of $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KIM has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.