Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Buys Shares of 14,435 Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.
KIM stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,433,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,857,370. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average of $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83.
Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.
