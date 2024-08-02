Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Buys Shares of 27,015 Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

GNL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,201,694 shares in the company, valued at $22,924,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 433,350 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $3,115,786.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,679,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,262,534.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,924,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,043,070 shares of company stock valued at $7,497,437. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

GNL traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $8.39. 211,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,221. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.68. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.11%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.44%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

