Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Invests $218,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $297,948,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 5,247.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,463,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,849 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $871,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,295 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,626 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2,643.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,170,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,066 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.12. 717,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,731,989. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $86.20. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OKE

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.