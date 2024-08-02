Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Invests $253,000 in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,117 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 20,143 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 626,207 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after acquiring an additional 72,185 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 63,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,264 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 4.5 %

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,251,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,892,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.03. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $22.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.30.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the mining company to buy up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $108,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,142.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $108,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 314,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,142.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ben Oren bought 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.