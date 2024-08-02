Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Makes New $205,000 Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after buying an additional 14,852 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.02. The stock had a trading volume of 401,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,133. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.59.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.