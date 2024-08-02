Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Makes New $224,000 Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,173 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM traded down $3.01 on Friday, reaching $186.65. 657,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,407,167. The company has a market capitalization of $171.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.91.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.93.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

