Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PFE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.55. 19,136,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,951,633. The company has a market capitalization of $173.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -503.25, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $37.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.81.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

