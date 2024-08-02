Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $5.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $193.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,040. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $201.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

