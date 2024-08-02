Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Purchases Shares of 7,393 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,724,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,409,000 after buying an additional 80,749 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 154,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,992 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 46,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,604,000. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 117.3% during the first quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 1,874,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,684,000 after buying an additional 1,011,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,735,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,856,604. The firm has a market cap of $290.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $67.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.65.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 879,375 shares of company stock worth $571,502,245. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

