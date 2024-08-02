Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Purchases Shares of 7,393 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,724,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,409,000 after buying an additional 80,749 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 154,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,992 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 46,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,604,000. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 117.3% during the first quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 1,874,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,684,000 after buying an additional 1,011,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,735,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,856,604. The firm has a market cap of $290.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $67.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.65.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on KO

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 879,375 shares of company stock worth $571,502,245. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

