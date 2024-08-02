Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Takes Position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. owned approximately 0.30% of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FID. Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 98,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 29,165 shares during the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $413,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 12,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,382. The stock has a market cap of $75.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $16.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.3378 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

