Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $3.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.51. 4,871,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,217,412. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $72.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.84 and a 200-day moving average of $68.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

