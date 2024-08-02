Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 735.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EWM stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.66. 224,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,195. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a twelve month low of $20.29 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.22.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

