Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Takes Position in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Rumble during the first quarter valued at $335,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rumble during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rumble in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rumble by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 27,289 shares during the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rumble

In other Rumble news, Director Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of Rumble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $241,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,173,902 shares in the company, valued at $104,851,662.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,350. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Rumble in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Rumble Price Performance

Shares of RUM stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.87. The stock had a trading volume of 396,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,035. Rumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Rumble had a negative net margin of 161.62% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rumble Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

Further Reading

