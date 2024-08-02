Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Down 9.2% in July

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,300 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the June 30th total of 317,400 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core Molding Technologies

In related news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 17,513 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $354,638.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John P. Zimmer sold 6,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $129,855.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,695.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Duvall sold 17,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $354,638.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,726 shares of company stock worth $850,887. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Molding Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Core Molding Technologies stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $18.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,990. The firm has a market cap of $164.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.69. Core Molding Technologies has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $78.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

