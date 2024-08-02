Corning (NYSE:GLW) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.500-0.540 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.8 billion. Corning also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.50-0.54 EPS.

Corning Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:GLW opened at $40.02 on Friday. Corning has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $46.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average of $35.16. The firm has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 56.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Corning from a moderate sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.23.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

