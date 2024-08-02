Corning (NYSE:GLW) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.500-0.540 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.8 billion. Corning also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.50-0.54 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Corning from a moderate sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.23.

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.02. 8,962,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,246,984. Corning has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.37, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,683 shares of company stock worth $4,466,007. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

