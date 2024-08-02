Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) PT Lowered to $55.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.

Get Corteva alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Corteva

Corteva Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:CTVA traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,784,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,141. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.82. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 65.29, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $58.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. &PARTNERS boosted its position in Corteva by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Corteva by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Corteva by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.