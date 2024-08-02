CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Issues Earnings Results

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $211.72 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 33.26%.

CorVel Stock Performance

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $306.82 on Friday. CorVel has a fifty-two week low of $187.92 and a fifty-two week high of $321.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at CorVel

In other news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 18,460 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.14, for a total transaction of $4,968,324.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,291,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,293,771.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $276,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,119.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 18,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.14, for a total transaction of $4,968,324.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,291,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,293,771.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,738 shares of company stock worth $15,532,417 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CorVel

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at about $887,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CorVel in the 1st quarter valued at about $896,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in CorVel by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in CorVel by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

