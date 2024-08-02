COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF) Short Interest Up 6.4% in July

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,757,900 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the June 30th total of 2,591,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27,579.0 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Stock Performance

CSDXF stock remained flat at $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13. COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $1.39.

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the shipment of oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and chemicals along the coast of the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in Oil Shipment and LNG segments. The company also engages in the chartering of vessels; shipment of liquefied petroleum gas; and provision of shipping agency services.

