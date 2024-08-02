COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF) Short Interest Up 6.4% in July

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,757,900 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the June 30th total of 2,591,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27,579.0 days.
COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Stock Performance
CSDXF stock remained flat at $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13. COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $1.39.
COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation
- What is a Special Dividend?
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.