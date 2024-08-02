Cranswick’s (CWK) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CWK. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,921 ($63.30) to GBX 5,312 ($68.33) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.64) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Monday.

Shares of CWK stock opened at GBX 4,750 ($61.10) on Monday. Cranswick has a 12-month low of GBX 3,158 ($40.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,795 ($61.68). The firm has a market cap of £2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,261.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,469.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,229.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 67.30 ($0.87) per share. This is a positive change from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $22.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Cranswick’s payout ratio is 4,285.71%.

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

