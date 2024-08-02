Creditcoin (CTC) Trading Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $169.76 million and approximately $8.89 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000733 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000997 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 358,092,259 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

