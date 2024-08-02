Creekmur Asset Management LLC Has $67,000 Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,017,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ SOXX traded down $9.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $225.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,457. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $144.40 and a 12 month high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.