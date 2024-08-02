Creekmur Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fluent Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.08. 764,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,546. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.57.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.