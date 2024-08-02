Creekmur Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. STAR Financial Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 19,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,127,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,698,000 after buying an additional 712,662 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 18,554 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.86. The company had a trading volume of 73,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,913. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $129.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

