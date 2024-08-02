Creekmur Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

FQAL traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,699. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.19 and a 200-day moving average of $58.48. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $63.50. The stock has a market cap of $964.57 million, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95.

About Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

