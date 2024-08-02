Creekmur Asset Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,288 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,665,227 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $334,779,000 after acquiring an additional 31,330 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in Oracle by 2.0% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Oracle by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 18,110 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,466 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,927,500 shares of company stock worth $274,394,924. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.37. 7,185,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,444,027. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $146.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.