Creekmur Asset Management LLC Sells 2,312 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,064,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,416,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3,469.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,015,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,630,000 after purchasing an additional 986,683 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,946,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,334,000 after purchasing an additional 619,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,865,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,959. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

